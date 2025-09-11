Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the theft of customer data after a cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover announced that a cyberattack severely disrupted their operations. It was recently confirmed that some customer data may have been affected by the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Jaguar Land Rover, which is currently a subsidiary of Tata Motors India, confirmed a data security breach and the probable compromise of personal information of Jaguar and Land Rover car owners.

As a result of our ongoing investigation, we now believe that some data has been compromised, and we are informing the relevant regulatory authorities. Our forensic investigation is ongoing, and we will contact anyone affected if we find that their data has been compromised. - stated in the statement of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The recent cyberattack affected the operation of factories and stores. The incident also led to the leakage of internal data.

But the company states that partner retail operations, such as service and sales, were not affected by the attack.

Since we became aware of the cyber incident, we have been working around the clock with third-party cybersecurity specialists to restart our global programs in a controlled and secure manner. - the company assured.

For reference: the first information about the incident appeared on September 2.

Recall

In July 2025, Jaguar Land Rover postponed the release of new Range Rover and Jaguar electric vehicles. The company warned of additional tests.

