03:15 PM • 1332 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 5276 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 4272 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 3484 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 10252 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 11401 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 13688 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 12868 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13039 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 14062 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the theft of customer data after a cyberattack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the theft of customer data after a recent cyberattack that disrupted the company's operations. The company is investigating and will notify those affected.

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed the theft of customer data after a cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover announced that a cyberattack severely disrupted their operations. It was recently confirmed that some customer data may have been affected by the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Jaguar Land Rover, which is currently a subsidiary of Tata Motors India, confirmed a data security breach and the probable compromise of personal information of Jaguar and Land Rover car owners.

As a result of our ongoing investigation, we now believe that some data has been compromised, and we are informing the relevant regulatory authorities. Our forensic investigation is ongoing, and we will contact anyone affected if we find that their data has been compromised.

- stated in the statement of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The recent cyberattack affected the operation of factories and stores. The incident also led to the leakage of internal data.

"Daughter" of VW Scout revealed its vision for electric cars, including a model with a gas-powered generator

But the company states that partner retail operations, such as service and sales, were not affected by the attack.

Since we became aware of the cyber incident, we have been working around the clock with third-party cybersecurity specialists to restart our global programs in a controlled and secure manner.

- the company assured.

For reference: the first information about the incident appeared on September 2.

Lamborghini donates first Aventador in USA: supercar legend finds new home in museum

Recall

In July 2025, Jaguar Land Rover postponed the release of new Range Rover and Jaguar electric vehicles. The company warned of additional tests.

Ukrainian car fleet replenished with 31.8 thousand electric vehicles in six months: study

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
India