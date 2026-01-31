It's not funny: a German comedian who tried to raise the US flag in Greenland was reprimanded and fined

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
03:43 PM • 688 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 2014 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 2606 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 3368 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 2232 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 8964 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 16078 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 16730 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 16141 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 22331 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3m/s
67%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 24094 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 17441 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 12851 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 11611 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation11:24 AM • 4372 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 22326 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 52129 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 34287 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 38953 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 42193 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 11755 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 17604 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 20544 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 19698 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 19675 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

It's not funny: a German comedian who tried to raise the US flag in Greenland was reprimanded and fined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

German comedian Maxi Schafroth raised the US flag on a flagpole in Greenland for a satirical show, which caused outrage among local authorities. The film crew was fined, and an investigation has been launched.

It's not funny: a German comedian who tried to raise the US flag in Greenland was reprimanded and fined

A German comedian raised the US flag over Greenland. Local authorities expressed outrage, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the publication, on January 27-28, a film crew from the NDR TV channel arrived in Nuuk to film the satirical show Extra 3. 41-year-old comedian Maxi Schafroth tried to raise the US flag on a flagpole near the local cultural center. Local residents stopped and scolded him, to which he jokingly introduced himself as an American official. The police arrived at the scene, and the film crew was fined. Law enforcement officers launched an investigation.

"Raising the flag of a military superpower, which for several weeks hinted at the use of military force against our country, over the cultural center of our capital is not a joke," said Sermersooq commune head Avaaraq Olsen. "It's not funny. It's extremely dangerous. When you amplify our fears for the sake of content, clicks, or laughter, you are not showing courage or creativity. You are exacerbating our already vulnerable position."

The German television company responded that the story was intended as a satirical response to US claims. "It was by no means intended that the satire would be directed against the people of Greenland," NDR said. "The editorial board expresses its regret to the people of Greenland if such an impression could have been created."

US and Denmark began talks on Greenland to appease Trump29.01.26, 01:54 • 4094 views

Earlier

As  reported by The New York Times, discussions about Greenland's future in recent days have focused on proposals to increase NATO's presence in the Arctic, grant America sovereign claims to certain parts of Greenland's territory, and block potentially hostile adversaries from extracting the island's minerals - specifically, restrictions for non-NATO countries, including Russia and China, from obtaining mining rights.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Film
Series
Skirmishes
Greenland
NATO
China
United States