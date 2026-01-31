It's not funny: a German comedian who tried to raise the US flag in Greenland was reprimanded and fined

A German comedian raised the US flag over Greenland. Local authorities expressed outrage, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

According to the publication, on January 27-28, a film crew from the NDR TV channel arrived in Nuuk to film the satirical show Extra 3. 41-year-old comedian Maxi Schafroth tried to raise the US flag on a flagpole near the local cultural center. Local residents stopped and scolded him, to which he jokingly introduced himself as an American official. The police arrived at the scene, and the film crew was fined. Law enforcement officers launched an investigation.

"Raising the flag of a military superpower, which for several weeks hinted at the use of military force against our country, over the cultural center of our capital is not a joke," said Sermersooq commune head Avaaraq Olsen. "It's not funny. It's extremely dangerous. When you amplify our fears for the sake of content, clicks, or laughter, you are not showing courage or creativity. You are exacerbating our already vulnerable position."

The German television company responded that the story was intended as a satirical response to US claims. "It was by no means intended that the satire would be directed against the people of Greenland," NDR said. "The editorial board expresses its regret to the people of Greenland if such an impression could have been created."

US and Denmark began talks on Greenland to appease Trump

Earlier

As reported by The New York Times, discussions about Greenland's future in recent days have focused on proposals to increase NATO's presence in the Arctic, grant America sovereign claims to certain parts of Greenland's territory, and block potentially hostile adversaries from extracting the island's minerals - specifically, restrictions for non-NATO countries, including Russia and China, from obtaining mining rights.