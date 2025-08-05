$41.790.03
It's easier to recruit men, women are naturally more cunning and better understand what's happening - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that it is easier to recruit men than women, who are more cunning. He also noted that during recruitment, vulnerabilities in a person's life are sought, including financial problems or addictions.

It's easier to recruit men, women are naturally more cunning and better understand what's happening - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that men are easier to recruit than women, who are more cunning. He also explained that during recruitment, Budanov said in an interview with journalist Ramina Eskhakzai, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding direct, personal contact, everything depends on the person and which gender they are working with. Men are easier to recruit. Women are naturally more cunning and better understand what is happening.

- explained the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Budanov also added that during the recruitment of a person, they try to find some problems in their life.

They look for vulnerabilities. Mostly in their lifestyle, using the data they manage to find. If a person has problems – they are a potential candidate for recruitment. If they are looking for money, need to help their wife… A gambler, that's exactly what's needed. A gambler is a goldmine for operational work.

- said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Addition

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he sees no problem with an intelligence officer having sex with a prostitute if it is necessary for the case. He emphasized that nothing is forbidden if it is needed to achieve the goal.

