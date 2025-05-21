Italian volunteer dies in war in Ukraine - media
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Antonio Omar Dridi, who fought on the side of Ukraine, died in Ukraine. He went missing in March when the bunker where he was staying was bombed.
Italian legionnaire Antonio Omar Dridi, who fought on the side of Ukrainian troops against the Russian invasion, died in battle in Ukraine. The Italian news agency ANSA reports with reference to a publication by the organization "Memorial – International Volunteers for Ukraine", writes UNN.
Details
Driddi was born on February 15, 1991 in Palermo, but has spent most of his time abroad lately.
Our beloved brother Antonio Omar Dridi, who served as a volunteer in Ukraine, died on the battlefield, honor, glory and gratitude to our brother
Recently, the deceased's sister Noah gave an interview and said that her brother, who had disappeared, had been living abroad lately. According to her, he was in Germany and Austria, where he worked as a cook.
He was a free spirit, never wanted to stay in one place
For several months there was no news about Dridi, and on March 14, the family appealed to him on social media asking him to explain why they could not contact him. At the end of March, a fellow soldier of Dridi called Noah and informed her that the bunker where Dridi was staying had been bombed.
Italian foreign fighters
Manuel Mameli, who was born in Cagliari in 2000, may also be among the fighters who died in the fighting in Ukraine. He would be the seventh Italian to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
As the Italian media note, in recent years, several foreign fighters with passports of the Italian Republic have also sided with the separatist forces of Donetsk and Luhansk.
