Italian volunteer dies in war in Ukraine - media

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

Italian volunteer dies in war in Ukraine - media

Italian Antonio Omar Dridi, who fought on the side of Ukraine, died in Ukraine. He went missing in March when the bunker where he was staying was bombed.

Italian legionnaire Antonio Omar Dridi, who fought on the side of Ukrainian troops against the Russian invasion, died in battle in Ukraine. The Italian news agency ANSA reports with reference to a publication by the organization "Memorial – International Volunteers for Ukraine", writes UNN.

Details

Driddi was born on February 15, 1991 in Palermo, but has spent most of his time abroad lately.

Our beloved brother Antonio Omar Dridi, who served as a volunteer in Ukraine, died on the battlefield, honor, glory and gratitude to our brother

 – says the post.

Recently, the deceased's sister Noah gave an interview and said that her brother, who had disappeared, had been living abroad lately. According to her, he was in Germany and Austria, where he worked as a cook.

He was a free spirit, never wanted to stay in one place 

– she said.

For several months there was no news about Dridi, and on March 14, the family appealed to him on social media asking him to explain why they could not contact him. At the end of March, a fellow soldier of Dridi called Noah and informed her that the bunker where Dridi was staying had been bombed.

Italian foreign fighters

Manuel Mameli, who was born in Cagliari in 2000, may also be among the fighters who died in the fighting in Ukraine. He would be the seventh Italian to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

As the Italian media note, in recent years, several foreign fighters with passports of the Italian Republic have also sided with the separatist forces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

