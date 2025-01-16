Italian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv on an official visit
Kyiv • UNN
Guido Crozetto, Minister of Defense of Italy, arrived in the Ukrainian capital. A number of institutional meetings are scheduled during the visit.
Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto arrived in the capital of Ukraine, the Italian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Minister Guido Crozetto has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to Ukraine, during which he will hold a number of institutional meetings," the Italian Defense Ministry said on X.
Starmer arrived in Kyiv to sign a historic "100-year partnership" agreement16.01.25, 08:30 • 28942 views