It will get even warmer in Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Thursday
Kyiv • UNN
On March 6, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures ranging from +12 to +17 degrees. Forecasters predict strong winds with gusts of 15-20 meters per second.
In Ukraine on Thursday, March 6, relatively warm weather is expected, no precipitation is forecasted. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
The air temperature during the day will be +12+17 degrees, in the Carpathians, eastern regions, and on the coast of the seas 8-13°.
At the same time, forecasters predict strong winds with storm gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second.
In Kyiv and the region, no precipitation, +14+16 degrees.
