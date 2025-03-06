March 6: European Day of the Righteous, World Lymphedema Day
Kyiv • UNN
March 6 is celebrated as the European Day of the Righteous, honoring the rescuers of Jews during the Holocaust. 2673 Ukrainians have been awarded the title of "Righteous Among the Nations" by the State of Israel for saving Jews from the Nazis.
Today, March 6, marks the European Day of the Righteous, the World Lymphedema Day, and believers honor the memory of the 42 Martyrs of Amoria, reports UNN.
Every year on March 6, the European Day of the Righteous is celebrated. The title of Righteous Among the Nations is awarded by the State of Israel to those representatives of other nations who saved Jews from the Holocaust during World War II.
In Ukraine, on May 14, people honor the memory of those who risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis during World War II, as the Verkhovna Rada approved the event with a corresponding resolution. This day coincides with the celebration of Israel's Independence Day.
During the Holocaust, according to various estimates by scholars, about 6 million Jews were destroyed in Europe. Of these, a quarter, 1.5 million, became victims of the Nazis on the territory of Ukraine. And the number could have been much higher if not for the selflessness of those who, risking their lives during World War II, saved Jews from inevitable death.
2673 of our compatriots have been honored by the State of Israel with the high title of "Righteous Among the Nations."
A draft resolution to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide has been submitted to the US Congress08.01.25, 01:25 • 30558 views
Today, the World Lymphedema Day is also being held, aimed at raising awareness about lymphatic system diseases.
The annual World Lymphedema Awareness Day aims to increase awareness and make it a global priority. Campaigns to educate patients, their relatives and friends, as well as medical professionals, will begin in several countries.
The incidence of ARVI is stabilizing after the peak in February - Ministry of Health05.03.25, 12:34 • 14061 view
Since 1997, today you can join the Day of Researching the Meaning of Your Name.
Every name, from the most common to the rarest, has its meaning. Names are deeply rooted in every culture around the world, and naming ceremonies are an integral part of many traditions.
Names are often chosen by our parents, reflecting their hopes, aspirations, or influences at the time of our birth. According to some studies, our names can influence various aspects of our lives, including career choices, personality traits, and academic interests.
Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism09.01.25, 10:17 • 26844 views
In the church calendar, March 6 is the day of remembrance of the 42 Martyrs of Amoria, who were Byzantine military leaders and were captured during the siege of the city of Amoria in 838. The city was captured by Muslim forces under the command of Caliph Al-Mu'tasim after the betrayal of one of the Byzantine military leaders. The captured leaders were held in very harsh conditions for almost seven years in the city of Samarra. Caliph Al-Wasiq tried to force them to convert to Islam, but they remained faithful to their Christian faith. Eventually, the caliph ordered their execution for refusing to renounce their faith. All 42 martyrs were beheaded, and their bodies were thrown into the Euphrates River.