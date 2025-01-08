A draft resolution to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide has been submitted to the US Congress

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145125 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126084 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133323 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163156 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127830 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100760 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127830 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151357 views
A draft resolution to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide has been submitted to the US Congress

A draft resolution to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as genocide has been submitted to the US Congress

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30390 views

The first bill of the 119th Congress of the United States calls for recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The document condemns Russia's war crimes and calls for support for Ukraine together with NATO and the EU.

In the first week of its work, the lower house of the 119th U.S. Congress introduced the first bill calling for the recognition of the Kremlin's actions in its war against Ukraine as genocide. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Markarova, this was the result of cooperation between the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington and a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

The preamble of the document states that the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians, direct attacks on maternity hospitals and medical facilities, as well as the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, to Russia and the occupied territories, meet the criteria set out in Article II of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide

- Oksana Markarova noted. 

She also noted that the resolution part of the document condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people, calls on the United States, in cooperation with NATO and EU allies, to take steps to support the Ukrainian government to prevent further acts of Russian genocide against the Ukrainian people, and supports tribunals and international criminal investigations to bring Russian political leaders and military personnel to justice for aggressive war, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Let me remind you that a draft of such a resolution has already been submitted to the 118th Congress (February 24, 2023), the ambassador said.

The ambassador emphasized that the list of war crimes committed by Russia is growing every day and that only a decisive rebuff to the aggression through weapons for Ukraine and sanctions for Russia can stop this genocide against the Ukrainian people:

To date, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has opened 170,090 cases of crimes related to Russian aggression (151,698 war crimes). 

In Ukraine, 13,729 civilians were officially registered as killed and 26,706 wounded, including: 596 killed children, 1,728 wounded children.

4,057 criminal proceedings related to war crimes against children were registered. More than 19,000 internally displaced Ukrainian children were identified.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine registered 331 cases of conflict-related sexual violence: 213 against women and 118 against men.

Russian troops destroyed and damaged 158,434 residential buildings, 3,739 educational and children's institutions, 908 medical facilities, 643 cultural facilities, 204 religious facilities, and 8,233 energy and communications facilities.

Thousands of Ukrainians in captivity in Russian prisons - 16 thousand people officially recognized as missing. 

"We thank the congressmen for introducing this important resolution! All crimes committed by the Russian Federation must be reflected in American law to ensure that Russian criminals are punished and to prevent such heinous crimes in the future," Makarova concluded.

Recall

The Czech Senate has recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide. The decision was supported by 70 senators out of 76 present, joining other countries that had previously made a similar recognition.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War Politics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
United States Congress
NATO
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine

