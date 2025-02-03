It will become the Afghanistan of the European Union: Orban makes scandalous statement about Ukraine's future without negotiations with Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33391 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103337 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124866 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102567 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130530 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103790 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96301 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113374 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3937 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10742 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107832 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113374 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138816 views
It will become the Afghanistan of the European Union: Orban makes scandalous statement about Ukraine's future without negotiations with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75654 views

The Hungarian prime minister said that without negotiations, Ukraine would become the “Afghanistan of the EU.” He also emphasized that a Ukrainian victory is impossible without sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine will become the Afghanistan of the European Union if there are no negotiations. This opinion was expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, UNN reports.

Now we need diplomacy. Europeans think it is moral not to negotiate. This is absurd! That's what you have to do in a war! Otherwise, it will continue until destruction, and Ukraine will become the Afghanistan of the European Union 

- Orban said.

He believes that it is supposedly easy to negotiate rationally with Russia. With people in Brussels, it is almost impossible. Inside the country, they only support my opponents.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister believes that it was clear from the very beginning that a Ukrainian victory in the war was impossible.

"We made a big mistake in February 2022. We should have immediately isolated the conflict, forced a ceasefire and started negotiations. From the very beginning, it was clear that a Ukrainian victory was impossible unless we started an all-out war. This was not an option. Today, we can only help Ukraine with a ceasefire and peace," he added.

Orban also claimed that no weapons would be enough to ensure Ukraine's victory.

The West can only win this war if it sends its soldiers to Ukraine. And we have ruled that out. Ukrainians simply do not have enough soldiers. That's why we need Trump now 

- Orban said.

Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor03.02.25, 16:39 • 41072 views

Addendum

In December 2024, Orbán statedthat the "most dangerous weeks of the war between Russia and Ukraine" were underway.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
afghanistanAfghanistan
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

