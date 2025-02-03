It will become the Afghanistan of the European Union: Orban makes scandalous statement about Ukraine's future without negotiations with Russia

Ukraine will become the Afghanistan of the European Union if there are no negotiations. This opinion was expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, UNN reports.

Now we need diplomacy. Europeans think it is moral not to negotiate. This is absurd! That's what you have to do in a war! Otherwise, it will continue until destruction, and Ukraine will become the Afghanistan of the European Union - Orban said.

He believes that it is supposedly easy to negotiate rationally with Russia. With people in Brussels, it is almost impossible. Inside the country, they only support my opponents.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister believes that it was clear from the very beginning that a Ukrainian victory in the war was impossible.

"We made a big mistake in February 2022. We should have immediately isolated the conflict, forced a ceasefire and started negotiations. From the very beginning, it was clear that a Ukrainian victory was impossible unless we started an all-out war. This was not an option. Today, we can only help Ukraine with a ceasefire and peace," he added.

Orban also claimed that no weapons would be enough to ensure Ukraine's victory.

The West can only win this war if it sends its soldiers to Ukraine. And we have ruled that out. Ukrainians simply do not have enough soldiers. That's why we need Trump now - Orban said.

Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor

Addendum

In December 2024, Orbán statedthat the "most dangerous weeks of the war between Russia and Ukraine" were underway.