It is the 17th country: Luxembourg joins the Drone Coalition

Luxembourg has become the 17th partner country to join the Drone Coalition initiative, established in February 2024. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Our goal is to ensure the industrial production of FPV drones in Ukraine and the West in order to create an asymmetric technological advantage over the enemy in the long term. And also to scale up their production. That is why we are pleased to welcome Luxembourg to the Coalition, which has consistently and continuously helped our army over the years, and will now join the development of the drone industry said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 during the 19th Ramstein meeting. The initiative was proposed by Latvia and is coordinated jointly with the United Kingdom.

Ukraine has already received thousands of drones from partner countries. It is expected that another 20-30 thousand drones will be purchased and delivered with the funds already accumulated within the Coalition for joint procurement (50 million euros).

In September, Ukrainian drone manufacturers were given the opportunity to join international tenders within the Coalition for the first time. To participate, manufacturers need to register on the website of the UK Ministry of Defense and submit an application. Proposals will be accepted until October 14 for advanced FPV drones and November 11 for interceptor drones. The proposals will then be considered by the Coalition member states.

The winning companies will receive orders for drones that will be tested and evaluated. If their developments show good results at this stage, larger orders for FPV drones from the winning manufacturers are planned.

