It could be a turning point: Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for summit with European leaders

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 1173 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 17214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 44099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 28757 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111334 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116525 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146219 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Actual
It could be a turning point: Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for summit with European leaders

It could be a turning point: Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for summit with European leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89732 views

Tomorrow, an important summit will take place in Kyiv with the participation of 13 offline and 24 online leaders, including the EU leadership. The event will be attended by 24 European Commissioners and will feature a Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an important summit to be held tomorrow in Kyiv. According to Zelensky, this could be a turning point in cooperation with the European Union. He said this during the "Ukraine.Year 2025" form, an UNN correspondent reports.

We have an important meeting tomorrow - a summit, perhaps a turning point, we'll see. We will have 13 leaders offline and 24 leaders online. The leadership of the European Union will be here in Kyiv. Ursula von der Leyen, also Costa. And we will have all the European Union commissioners, 24 commissioners 

- the President said.

The summit will be attended by the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as MEPs. The summit will include meetings with the leaders of the countries, as well as a separate Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic platform.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this meeting for Ukraine and stressed his determination to continue cooperation with the EU.

Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 2423.02.25, 14:40 • 33771 view

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

