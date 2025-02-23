It could be a turning point: Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for summit with European leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an important summit to be held tomorrow in Kyiv. According to Zelensky, this could be a turning point in cooperation with the European Union. He said this during the "Ukraine.Year 2025" form, an UNN correspondent reports.

We have an important meeting tomorrow - a summit, perhaps a turning point, we'll see. We will have 13 leaders offline and 24 leaders online. The leadership of the European Union will be here in Kyiv. Ursula von der Leyen, also Costa. And we will have all the European Union commissioners, 24 commissioners - the President said.

The summit will be attended by the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as MEPs. The summit will include meetings with the leaders of the countries, as well as a separate Ukraine-Nordic-Baltic platform.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this meeting for Ukraine and stressed his determination to continue cooperation with the EU.

