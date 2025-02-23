Kyiv to restrict traffic due to visit of foreign delegations on February 24

On Monday, February 24, Kyiv will introduce temporary traffic and parking restrictions in the central districts of the city in connection with the visit of foreign delegations and enhanced security measures. This was reported by the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky, UNN reports.

Details

The changes will affect some streets in Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

In addition, from 07:00 to 11:00, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station will operate only as a transfer hub without the possibility of passengers entering and exiting. In case of air raid alert, it will function as a shelter.

Please understand and take into account the following when planning your day - said Oleksiy Biloshytsky.

