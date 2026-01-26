It became known how NABU justified the classification of data on employee bonuses. Document

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 4824 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 11654 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 14632 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 26300 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 20867 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 40745 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21127 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37799 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23251 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28161 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 30570 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 27015 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 30749 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 22097 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 14573 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 26314 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 40752 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 31001 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 37802 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 114876 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 1878 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 2632 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 9338 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 32905 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32258 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

It became known how NABU justified the classification of data on employee bonuses. Document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

NABU, by internal order, classified all information regarding the incentives for its employees, citing the procedure for service. This happened against the backdrop of the discovery of inaccurate data in the declarations of some detectives.

It became known how NABU justified the classification of data on employee bonuses. Document

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has classified all information regarding the incentives for its employees through an internal order. This information is now considered part of the service procedure and is therefore not subject to disclosure. This is stated in the official response of the Bureau to a journalist's request, as reported by UNN.

"According to sub-paragraph 1.5 of paragraph 1 of the National Bureau's order dated 29.03.2021 (as amended) 'On the procedure for providing information related to service in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine,' information on incentives and the grounds for their application belongs to the information on service in the National Bureau. According to paragraph 3 of this order, information on service in the National Bureau is prohibited from dissemination," the letter states.

NABU notes that its employees are not provided with official housing. At the same time, information about the provision of apartments as incentives is classified, as are other details of detectives' service, including the awarding of honors, bonuses, fees, etc., kp.ua reports.

As previously reported, almost two dozen NABU employees were found to have inaccurate or fake cryptocurrency data in their declarations. Journalists suggested that NABU employees were hiding millions of corrupt money in these crypto wallets. The largest amount of cryptocurrency violations was found in senior detective Oleksandr Rykovtsev: his wife allegedly purchased bitcoins worth over $1 million at today's prices in 2016.

Valentyn Shmitko, head of one of the departments, declared significant amounts of cash for several years, sometimes amounting to two-thirds of his annual income. And then he withdrew 4,350,725 UAH of alleged savings from the country. Shmitko's wife vacationed in European and US resorts since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, while also receiving state social assistance in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Romaniuk, head of one of NABU's departments, bought elite real estate and VIP cars and registered them to relatives: his mother-in-law, father, and mother. An apartment, a land plot with a house over 200 square meters, a Mercedes-Benz E 220 CD. And, having all this, he eventually bought another apartment – 117 square meters – on mortgage under the preferential "eOselya" program.

Roman Nedov, deputy head of the detective unit, purchased two apartments for his mother-in-law in different years, who later re-gifted them to his wife with a significant undervaluation. In total, through manipulations, he systematically concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in property value. These funds cannot be justified by the income of Nedov or his wife, or their relatives.

Senior detective Markiyan Slonevsky received hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from Vladislav Iskenderov for several years in a row – allegedly as a debt repayment. According to Russian registration databases, this Iskenderov is the sole owner of the aggressor country's enterprise "ONYX GROUP," which has been operating in Belgorod since 2014 and fulfills state orders. That is, it works for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Bitcoin
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Ukraine