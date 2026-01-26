It became known how NABU justified the classification of data on employee bonuses. Document

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has classified all information regarding the incentives for its employees through an internal order. This information is now considered part of the service procedure and is therefore not subject to disclosure. This is stated in the official response of the Bureau to a journalist's request, as reported by UNN.

"According to sub-paragraph 1.5 of paragraph 1 of the National Bureau's order dated 29.03.2021 (as amended) 'On the procedure for providing information related to service in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine,' information on incentives and the grounds for their application belongs to the information on service in the National Bureau. According to paragraph 3 of this order, information on service in the National Bureau is prohibited from dissemination," the letter states.

NABU notes that its employees are not provided with official housing. At the same time, information about the provision of apartments as incentives is classified, as are other details of detectives' service, including the awarding of honors, bonuses, fees, etc., kp.ua reports.

As previously reported, almost two dozen NABU employees were found to have inaccurate or fake cryptocurrency data in their declarations. Journalists suggested that NABU employees were hiding millions of corrupt money in these crypto wallets. The largest amount of cryptocurrency violations was found in senior detective Oleksandr Rykovtsev: his wife allegedly purchased bitcoins worth over $1 million at today's prices in 2016.

Valentyn Shmitko, head of one of the departments, declared significant amounts of cash for several years, sometimes amounting to two-thirds of his annual income. And then he withdrew 4,350,725 UAH of alleged savings from the country. Shmitko's wife vacationed in European and US resorts since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, while also receiving state social assistance in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Romaniuk, head of one of NABU's departments, bought elite real estate and VIP cars and registered them to relatives: his mother-in-law, father, and mother. An apartment, a land plot with a house over 200 square meters, a Mercedes-Benz E 220 CD. And, having all this, he eventually bought another apartment – 117 square meters – on mortgage under the preferential "eOselya" program.

Roman Nedov, deputy head of the detective unit, purchased two apartments for his mother-in-law in different years, who later re-gifted them to his wife with a significant undervaluation. In total, through manipulations, he systematically concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in property value. These funds cannot be justified by the income of Nedov or his wife, or their relatives.

Senior detective Markiyan Slonevsky received hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from Vladislav Iskenderov for several years in a row – allegedly as a debt repayment. According to Russian registration databases, this Iskenderov is the sole owner of the aggressor country's enterprise "ONYX GROUP," which has been operating in Belgorod since 2014 and fulfills state orders. That is, it works for Russia's war against Ukraine.