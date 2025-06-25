ISW: Russians are massively integrating motorcycles into their military tactics, which they may use in the war against NATO

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 24956 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 56757 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 02:05 PM • 50038 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 73375 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 94489 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 113622 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 118360 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89913 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66024 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68746 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.4m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news
In Poland, a minibus with Ukrainians crashed into a truck: four passengers were injured, the driver was detainedJune 24, 06:02 PM • 11207 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 19531 views
A bridge collapsed in China, leaving a truck driver hanging over the voidJune 24, 06:46 PM • 8514 views
Deadly Russian attack on Dnipro: police clarify the number of dead and injuredJune 24, 08:25 PM • 13932 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"02:03 AM • 9808 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 62372 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 105670 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 110466 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 149965 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 177376 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 19588 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 29544 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 43762 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 119219 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 196491 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

ISW: Russians are massively integrating motorcycles into their military tactics, which they may use in the war against NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

Russian military are actively expanding the use of motorcycles on the front lines in Ukraine, integrating them into attack tactics and supporting military operations. They use motorcycles for sabotage, reconnaissance, infiltration, evacuation and logistics, and also train soldiers and plan to equip more than half of the infantry forces with similar vehicles.

ISW: Russians are massively integrating motorcycles into their military tactics, which they may use in the war against NATO

Russian forces are expanding the use of motorcycles along the front line in Ukraine, a tactic that the Russian military may use in future wars outside of Ukraine, possibly including operations against NATO countries. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that, according to one of the Ukrainian servicemen, the threat of Russian motorcycle attacks is increasing along the front line, as Russian forces are increasingly integrating motorcycles into attack tactics.

Russian motorcycle forces no longer attack along roads, but mostly do so through open fields and try to bypass Ukrainian engineering obstacles along the front line

- quotes ISW a Ukrainian military man.

At the same time, the Ukrainian intelligence organization Frontelligence Insight reported that Russian troops mainly use motorcycles as a means of transport to support missions of sabotage, reconnaissance, infiltration and flank support.

Russian motorcyclists operate in squads of six to eight motorcycles with one or two drivers on each motorcycle (a total of six to 16 people). ... Each squad has two to four portable electronic warfare (EW) systems and one device for scanning Ukrainian drones

analysts at Frontelligence Insight quote.

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task20.05.25, 20:55 • 11806 views

According to the organization, Russian troops also use motorcycles for the evacuation of the wounded and logistical support. At the same time, the Russians train the military to drive motorcycles and ATVs on special motocross tracks in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine and mainly use foreign-made motorcycles - mostly those made in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Russia intends to equip more than half of its infantry forces with motorcycles, ATVs and buggies in the future

- analysts estimate.

ISW concludes that Russian forces are likely to become increasingly dependent on motorcycles and other faster unarmored vehicles, as slower vehicles have become a hazard on the more transparent battlefield of Ukraine.

"Russia's efforts to integrate tactical innovations, such as the use of motorcycles, among frontline units, suggest that the Russian military is learning the lessons of modern ground warfare that they intend to use outside of Ukraine," ISW summarizes.

Let us remind you

According to The New York Times, Russian troops began using motorcycles to attack Ukrainian positions due to a shortage of armored vehicles. Motorcycles allow you to quickly penetrate the rear, but suffer significant losses.

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk 08.06.25, 03:20 • 16112 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9