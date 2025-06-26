The Kremlin continues to use the aggressive rhetoric of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, to undermine Western support for Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Medvedev said on social networks, including English-language ones, that the EU is turning into a politicized "Russophobic organization" that "dreams of revenge on Russia".

He also accused the EU of turning into a militarized bloc that poses as significant a threat to Russia as NATO, arguing that "Brussels today is a real enemy of Russia" because of the arming of Ukraine. Medvedev said that Ukraine's accession to the EU would threaten Russia, and hinted that Russia could destroy the whole of Ukraine to prevent this.

The Kremlin usually uses Medvedev to amplify provocative rhetoric aimed at inciting panic and fear among Western leaders and preventing the West from providing assistance to Ukraine - the article states.

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

The ISW emphasizes that Kremlin officials and related individuals have repeatedly spread narratives that the EU is, in essence, a military organization similar to NATO. Thus, the Kremlin recently "activated" Medvedev to predict threats of nuclear proliferation after US strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

"Medvedev's recent comments are not a serious rhetorical exaggeration, but rather a continuation of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine," the analysts summarize.

Let us remind you

Recently, US President Donald Trump criticized Dmitry Medvedev for hinting at the supply of nuclear weapons to Iran, calling for a serious attitude to the topic of nuclear weapons. Medvedev later explained his words, denying the Russian Federation's intentions to supply nuclear weapons to Iran, but stressed that other countries could do so.

