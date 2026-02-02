ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 11175 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 22146 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 40714 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 27359 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 35227 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 27355 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 45330 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 61240 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39077 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36314 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−19°
0m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv returns to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEKFebruary 1, 07:12 PM • 4938 views
Political blackmail scandal: thousands in Prague rally in support of the Czech presidentFebruary 1, 07:55 PM • 5092 views
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with minersFebruary 1, 08:52 PM • 5490 views
Political blackmail scandal: Czech Foreign Minister plans to ignore President Pavel and his officeFebruary 1, 09:07 PM • 3628 views
Democrats win Texas Senate election in 'Republican district'February 1, 09:48 PM • 5688 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 61145 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 89049 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 65986 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 72784 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 73557 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 20022 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 30899 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 33406 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 36169 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 38039 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is trying to convince the US to negotiate only with Russia, and not with Ukraine and Europe. The Kremlin seeks to use economic agreements and arms talks to extract concessions from Trump on Ukraine.

ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks

The Kremlin continues to use issues unrelated to the war in Ukraine to pressure the administration of US President Donald Trump to concede to Russia's demands regarding Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov used an interview with Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin on February 1 to try to curry favor with the Trump administration ahead of upcoming meetings and to persuade the United States to negotiate only with Russia, and not with Ukraine and Europe.

Lavrov compared Russia to the United States, calling it "just as great a power," and stated that the two countries should implement bilateral economic and trade projects without allowing any disagreements to lead to confrontation, especially a "hot" one. Lavrov also stated that Europe is trying to "drive a wedge" between Russia and the United States.

- the article says.

According to analysts, the Kremlin is using negotiation tactics that attempt to present Russia as a global power comparable to the United States, and as the heir to the Soviet Union's "superpower status" from the moment Donald Trump takes office as US president in early 2025.

"Lavrov's statements on February 1 are intended to use the prospects of economic agreements or strategic arms negotiations to induce Trump to concede to Russia's demands regarding Ukraine, including the Kremlin's demands that the United States not involve Europe in the peace process," ISW summarizes.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a trilateral meeting - Ukraine, the US, and Russia - would take place on February 4 and 5 in the UAE.

ISW: The Kremlin disagrees with the US on the only issue of Donbas in peace talks31.01.26, 08:46 • 4738 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Institute for the Study of War
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine