ISW: Crimea is threatened by a water crisis due to the occupation and mismanagement of the Russian Federation

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 17584 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 68046 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 70247 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 42625 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 76355 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 42411 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60639 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57807 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53937 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61955 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news
To pass the NMT in mathematics, knowledge at the level of the 7th grade is enough - VakulenkoJune 12, 02:58 PM • 3492 views
Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has diedJune 12, 04:02 PM • 10938 views
A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreementsJune 12, 05:07 PM • 7944 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 19071 views
In the US, a "No Kings" rally is being prepared, but Trump assures that he is "not a king"June 12, 05:32 PM • 4088 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 68046 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 70247 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 76355 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 58622 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 136154 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 19085 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 89885 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 102717 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 127217 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 129195 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

ISW: Crimea is threatened by a water crisis due to the occupation and mismanagement of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Crimean reservoirs are rapidly losing water, which could lead to a shortage, as in 2020-2021. The occupying authorities prioritize water supply to resorts, ignoring the needs of the local population.

ISW: Crimea is threatened by a water crisis due to the occupation and mismanagement of the Russian Federation

Crimea may face a serious water crisis in the coming months, triggered by the Russian occupation of Crimea and exacerbated by mismanagement and irrational use of resources by the Russian Federation. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

In particular, analysts point to the statement of the head of the Department of Chemical Technologies of Water Use of the Crimean Federal University, Illya Nikolenko, who said that in May 2025 alone, reservoirs in Crimea lost 11 million cubic meters of water.

Nikolenko warned that the current rate of depletion of water reserves in Crimea portends an acute water crisis reminiscent of the water shortage of 2020-2021

- noted in the material.

The authors emphasize that the Russian occupation officials are well aware of the looming water crisis, but nevertheless continue to attract Russian tourists to Crimea for the summer season. Thus, the head of the committee on ecology and natural resources of the occupation parliament of Crimea, Svitlana Shabelnikova, said that this summer Russia will provide Crimea with 60% of the necessary drinking water, and resort cities in the south of Crimea will be "provided with drinking water without interruptions."

It remains unclear how the Russian occupation administration intends to provide 40% of the drinking water deficit. But Shabelnikova's statements indicate that the Russian authorities prioritize water supply to tourist destinations, which could potentially leave hundreds of thousands of people without a reliable water supply who do not live in or near resort towns

- stated in ISW.

One of the largest reservoirs in occupied Crimea has stopped discharging water25.07.24, 18:10 • 22292 views

They emphasize that Russia, as a belligerent occupying power, is obliged under international law to ensure the health of the population it occupies. This norm, in particular, provides for the provision of basic goods and services, such as drinking water.

Reference

Ukraine stopped supplying water to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal as a form of sanctions when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. It was then difficult for Russia to maintain water supplies, especially as it filled the peninsula with Russian soldiers and relocated Russian civilians to Crimea, adding to the strain on already limited water resources.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has mismanaged water infrastructure in Crimea, failed to invest in alternative water sources, continued to divert water resources to military needs, and become embroiled in corruption scandals over water projects.

The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam by Russia in June 2023 further seriously limited water supplies to Crimea.

Let us remind you

In April, Anatoliy Kopachevskyi, director of the scientific and production firm "Water Technologies," said on Russian radio that reservoirs in occupied Crimea are less than 50 percent full of their maximum volume. The fullness of Crimean reservoirs at that time was half that of the same period in 2024.

Water inflow to two reservoirs in Crimea stopped due to drying up of rivers03.09.24, 11:46 • 10764 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Institute for the Study of War
Crimea
Ukraine
Kakhovka dam
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9