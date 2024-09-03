ukenru
Actual
Water inflow to two reservoirs in Crimea stopped due to drying up of rivers

Water inflow to two reservoirs in Crimea stopped due to drying up of rivers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10720 views

Due to the drying up of rivers in the occupied Crimea, the inflow of water to the Partizan and Chornorichensk reservoirs has stopped. the Russian authorities are hiding information about water reserves in the region.

In the occupied Crimea, the flow of water into two reservoirs has stopped due to the drying up of rivers, and the Russian authorities are hiding information about water reserves. This is reported by Crimean Wind, according to UNN.

Details

The Crimean Department of Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring reports in its review of the state of the Crimean rivers in August 2024:

"The deep summer low water regime remained on the rivers. On August 8, the Su-Indol River dried up near the village of Topolivka, and on August 22, the Chorna River dried up. The Alma River upstream of the Partizanske Reservoir has been drying up since August 28. The inflow of water to the Partizanske and Chornorichenske reservoirs has stopped.

It is noted that the last time the upper reaches of the Alma River dried up was 41 days in 2022.

For the first time, the review does not provide information on reservoir filling in the region.

According to the information provided earlier, the total water reserves in the reservoirs located in the main river channels amounted to 141.93 million cubic meters at the beginning of August, which is 15.92 million cubic meters less than in June.

For reference

The Chornorichenskoye reservoir is the main reservoir that supplies water to Sevastopol, and the Partizanskoye reservoir supplies water to part of Simferopol.

Recall

In July of this year, one of the largest reservoirs in occupied Crimea became very shallow . As a result, water discharge from the Bilohirsk reservoir, which was previously used to fill the North Crimean Canal, was stopped.

Olga Rozgon

