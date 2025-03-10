ISW analyzed whether the activation of the Russian Federation in Kursk is related to the suspension of intelligence data from the USA

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17991 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109587 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170402 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343772 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173822 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145061 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196170 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124916 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108172 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
ISW analyzed whether the activation of the Russian Federation in Kursk is related to the suspension of intelligence data from the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32099 views

Russian troops intensified their offensive in the Kursk region after the suspension of intelligence data exchange between the USA and Ukraine on March 5. The Kremlin stated its intention to use the pause in assistance to inflict maximum damage.

ISW analyzed whether the activation of the Russian Federation in Kursk is related to the suspension of intelligence data from the USA

The direct link between the suspension of U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the beginning of the collapse of the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region is not obvious, although officials in the Kremlin have stated their intention to use the suspension of American aid to inflict maximum damage.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Since the invasion began in August 2024, Russia has been trying to push Ukrainian forces away from the advance in the Kursk region through slow, exhausting progress. Later, in October 2024, Russia deployed about 12,000 North Korean troops to assist in repelling the invasion, but Russian forces continued to achieve only gradual successes

- the report states.

It is noted that the Trump administration suspended U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine on March 5, although conflicting reports about the details of the U.S. suspension continue to emerge. Russian forces intensified offensive operations on March 6 and 7 to push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region.

"We just about have": Trump stated that the US may resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine - Axios10.03.25, 03:27 • 29860 views

A source linked to Ukrainian military intelligence began reporting faster Russian advances in the Kursk region on March 5.

A source in the Ukrainian government stated in a Time article on March 8 that the U.S. suspension of intelligence sharing had the greatest impact on Ukraine's operations in the Kursk region.  

Analysts report that Russian military forces had previously not prioritized efforts to push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region over further advances in eastern Ukraine, despite the fact that a sufficient grouping of forces had been concentrated for this by the end of 2024.

The direct link between the suspension of U.S. intelligence sharing and the beginning of the collapse of the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region is not obvious, although Kremlin officials recently announced their intention to use the suspension of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing to "inflict maximum damage" on Ukrainian forces "on the ground" for a limited period of time before a possible future resumption of U.S. intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine

- the report states. 

Kyiv will propose to the USA a partial ceasefire in exchange for the restoration of aid and the provision of intelligence - FT10.03.25, 02:20 • 117803 views

Context

On March 9, Sergeant Major of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Oleg Chaus reported that Ukrainian military forces are fighting against assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy is trying to encircle the Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Overall, the enemy outnumbers Ukrainian forces, and additionally, Russia is trying to control the route to the Sudzhansk territory with FPV drones.

 The U.S. went for a freeze in providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid. Three officials confirmed the freezing of intelligence channels between Washington and Kyiv.

 Washington has prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing U.S. military intelligence data with Ukraine. 

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine
