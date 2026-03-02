Israel's Defense Minister announced Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as the next target for assassination

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has officially named Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem as a priority target for elimination after massive overnight shelling of Israeli territory. This is stated in a material by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

The Israeli Defense Minister sent a clear signal to the leadership of the "axis of evil," warning of imminent retribution for aggression. He emphasized that any attempt to continue the policy of the deceased Iranian leader would lead to an identical end for all involved in the attacks.

The terrorist organization "Hezbollah" will pay a high price for shelling Israel, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who made the decision to shell under pressure from Iran, is now a target for elimination. – Katz stated.

According to Katz, Naim Qassem, who chose the path of confrontation, will share the fate of his predecessors and allies who have already been eliminated by Israeli special services.

Anyone who follows the path of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whom Israel killed on Saturday, will soon find himself with him in the depths of hell with everyone who has been removed from the axis of evil. – the minister added.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale campaign to finally destroy the Hezbollah group. The operation will include airstrikes and a possible ground invasion, with no exceptions for any member.