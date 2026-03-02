Israel's Defense Minister announced Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as the next target for assassination

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 506 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 1442 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 31537 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 64457 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 61376 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 66852 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 74347 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 74778 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78202 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79792 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 46166 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 19467 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 17988 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 14973 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 21595 views
Publications
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 516 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 124497 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 130411 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 111612 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 112550 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Vadym Filashkin
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 67522 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 65321 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 60761 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 59105 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71284 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Film

Israel's Defense Minister announced Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as the next target for assassination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz named Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem as a priority target for elimination after overnight shelling of Israeli territory.

Israel's Defense Minister announced Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as the next target for assassination

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has officially named Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem as a priority target for elimination after massive overnight shelling of Israeli territory. This is stated in a material by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

The Israeli Defense Minister sent a clear signal to the leadership of the "axis of evil," warning of imminent retribution for aggression. He emphasized that any attempt to continue the policy of the deceased Iranian leader would lead to an identical end for all involved in the attacks.

The terrorist organization "Hezbollah" will pay a high price for shelling Israel, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, who made the decision to shell under pressure from Iran, is now a target for elimination.

– Katz stated.

According to Katz, Naim Qassem, who chose the path of confrontation, will share the fate of his predecessors and allies who have already been eliminated by Israeli special services.

Anyone who follows the path of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whom Israel killed on Saturday, will soon find himself with him in the depths of hell with everyone who has been removed from the axis of evil.

– the minister added.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale campaign to finally destroy the Hezbollah group. The operation will include airstrikes and a possible ground invasion, with no exceptions for any member.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran