Israeli police arrest at least 9 people during anti-government protests in Jerusalem

Anti-government protests took place in Jerusalem, during which Israeli police arrested at least 9 people. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to Israeli police, at least 9 people were arrested in Jerusalem during anti-government protests.

The protests, which gathered thousands of people on Azza Street, escalated into riots, with some participants trying to break through police barriers.

According to the police, four people were arrested on suspicion of arson or attempted arson, and the rest were arrested for assaulting police officers and other violations.

Two protesters were lightly injured and taken to the hospital.

The situation remains tense in the context of ongoing anti-government demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections.

