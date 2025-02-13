Israel may strike Iran's nuclear facilities - WSJ

Throughout 2025, Israel is weighing the possibility of launching serious strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Jerusalem is trying to use its advantage after Tehran's recent failures. This was reported by The World Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication referred to an intelligence analysis that took place in the last month of US President Joe Biden's tenure.

Citing officials familiar with the analysis, the publication notes that in the first days of the Trump administration, the US intelligence agencies prepared another report that came to a similar conclusion.

Two U.S. officials noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is more likely than Biden to support such strikes. According to the US military, the attacks will likely require US support and weapons.

In addition, Trump fears that he has a narrowing window to prevent Iran from building an atomic bomb.

Recall

Donald Trump has declared his desire to sign a new nuclear deal with Iran that will allow the country to develop peacefully without nuclear weapons. In 2018, the United States already withdrew from a similar agreement signed by Obama in 2015.