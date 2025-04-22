A three-day strike of civil servants, including the police, has begun in Finland

A new three-day strike of public sector workers began in Finland on April 22. Law enforcement officials have also joined the protest, and police stations will be closed. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The strike will last from midnight on April 22 to the end of the day on April 24. Employees of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the police of Eastern Uusimaa and South-Eastern Finland, and the Postal Customs Office joined it.

On the days of the strike, police stations in these regions will be closed, so crime reports will only be accepted online. In particular, the submission of applications for temporary protection or asylum is temporarily suspended.

According to the broadcaster, the strikes will not cover areas where a cessation of work could pose a threat to life, health or property safety.

Addition

Negotiations on a collective agreement for almost 80,000 civil servants and employees in the state have been ongoing since mid-January. The main point of contention is wage increases.

Negotiations will resume on Thursday, April 24.

Recall

In March, a 24-hour strike by public sector workers almost stopped the work of 13 German airports. More than 1,000 flights were canceled due to the Verdi union protest, affecting 510,000 passengers.