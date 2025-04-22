$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 2832 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 9720 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50646 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69053 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91058 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148855 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117176 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225658 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117701 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85002 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

A three-day strike of civil servants, including the police, has begun in Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2686 views

A three-day strike of civil servants, including the police, has been ongoing in Finland since April 22. Police stations in several regions are closed, and applications will only be accepted online.

A three-day strike of civil servants, including the police, has begun in Finland

A three-day strike of public sector workers began in Finland on April 22. Law enforcement officials have also joined the protest, and police stations will be closed. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The strike will last from midnight on April 22 to the end of the day on April 24. Employees of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the police of Eastern Uusimaa and South-Eastern Finland, and the Postal Customs Office joined it.

On the days of the strike, police stations in these regions will be closed, so crime reports will only be accepted online. In particular, the submission of applications for temporary protection or asylum is temporarily suspended.

According to the broadcaster, the strikes will not cover areas where a cessation of work could pose a threat to life, health or property safety.

Addition

Negotiations on a collective agreement for almost 80,000 civil servants and employees in the state have been ongoing since mid-January. The main point of contention is wage increases.

Negotiations will resume on Thursday, April 24.

Recall

In March, a 24-hour strike by public sector workers almost stopped the work of 13 German airports. More than 1,000 flights were canceled due to the Verdi union protest, affecting 510,000 passengers.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Finland
