In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

The number of victims of the drone strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv has increased to 11 people. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Two more men sought medical help. Thus, as of now, the number of victims has increased to 11 people - the message says.

Addition

Russians attacked Kharkiv on April 22 with unmanned aerial vehicles. It was reported that they used 16 UAVs: more than a hundred residential premises were left without windows due to the attack. Oleh Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported 9 victims, 5 of whom ended up in hospitals.

The official noted that there are no serious communication damages in the affected houses, they are all preserved and connected.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 10.