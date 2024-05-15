Israel, Egypt exchange accusations over blocking aid to Gaza in Rafah

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73898 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105681 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249384 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165172 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Israel, Egypt exchange accusations over blocking aid to Gaza in Rafah

Israel, Egypt exchange accusations over blocking aid to Gaza in Rafah

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28287 views

Israel and Egypt traded accusations over the blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza at the Rafah crossing, with Israel calling on Egypt to reopen the crossing and Egypt condemning Israel's attempts to shift blame for the crisis.

On Tuesday, May 14, Israel said that Egypt should reopen the Rafah crossing and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Egypt condemned what it called "desperate attempts" to shift the blame for blocking aid. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip has been a vital route for providing aid to the coastal area, where the humanitarian crisis has deepened and some people are at risk of starvation.

Since Israel seized control of the crossing on May 7, intensifying its military campaign around Rafah, aid has piled up on the Egyptian side of the border.

The key to preventing a humanitarian crisis in Gaza is now in the hands of our Egyptian friends

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in comments published by his office.

Katz said he had spoken with his British and German counterparts about "the need to convince Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing," adding that he would also speak with Italy's foreign minister later on Tuesday.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, will not "control the Rafah crossing," Katz said, citing security concerns that Israel "will not compromise on.

These comments provoked a swift and angry response from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that Israel was responsible for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and that Israeli military operations in Rafah were a major factor in blocking aid.

The Foreign Minister strongly condemned desperate attempts by the Israeli side to hold Egypt responsible for the unprecedented humanitarian crisis facing the Gaza Strip

the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said that the crossing point remained open throughout the conflict, which began between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

AddendumAddendum

Cairo was one of the mediators in the stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. But its relations with Israel deteriorated during the conflict, especially after the Israeli offensive in Rafah.

The United Nations and other international aid agencies have said that the closure of two crossings into southern Gaza - Rafah and Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom - has effectively cut off the enclave from outside aid.

Before the closure, the UN warned that Gaza was on the brink of famine.

Context

According to Israeli estimates, Israel launched its current offensive on Gaza after an attack on October 7 by Hamas-led militants who invaded Israeli communities near the enclave, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages.

CNN: Israel gathers troops for operation in Rafah14.05.24, 05:50 • 45173 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

