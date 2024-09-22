Israel conducts dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel continues its attacks on Hezbollah, with dozens of air strikes on Lebanese targets. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday evening, the Israeli Armed Forces announced the continuation of a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. According to the military, dozens of aircraft struck targets associated with the organization.

Israel's military spokesman said in a televised statement that Hezbollah was detected preparing to fire on Israeli territory. Earlier, it was reported that Hezbollah had fired about 90 rockets toward Israel.

Israel strikes at Hezbollah rocket launchers