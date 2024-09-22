Israel conducts dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military continues its attacks on Hezbollah, launching dozens of air strikes on Lebanese targets. This is a response to Hezbollah's preparations to fire on Israeli territories and launch about 90 rockets in the direction of Israel.
Israel continues its attacks on Hezbollah, with dozens of air strikes on Lebanese targets. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
On Saturday evening, the Israeli Armed Forces announced the continuation of a series of air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. According to the military, dozens of aircraft struck targets associated with the organization.
Israel's military spokesman said in a televised statement that Hezbollah was detected preparing to fire on Israeli territory. Earlier, it was reported that Hezbollah had fired about 90 rockets toward Israel.
Israel strikes at Hezbollah rocket launchers19.09.24, 23:24 • 20431 view