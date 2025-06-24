Israel announced a missile attack from Iran shortly after confirming a ceasefire: Media already reporting truce violations

$41.870.04
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:36 AM • 2816 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 15015 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27307 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 24241 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30349 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 48612 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 57344 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 216373 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 119922 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207102 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusives
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a child
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207098 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Israel announced a missile attack from Iran shortly after confirming a ceasefire: Media already reporting truce violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The Israel Defense Forces recorded a missile attack from Iran after confirming a ceasefire. Sirens sounded in northern Israel, and the Air Force worked to intercept missiles.

Israel announced a missile attack from Iran shortly after confirming a ceasefire: Media already reporting truce violations

The Israel Defense Forces announced a missile attack from Iran, shortly after Israel confirmed a ceasefire, writes UNN.

Details

The IDF reported that the Israel Defense Forces recently detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel after the detection of missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force, according to the IDF, was working "to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."

Civilians in areas where sirens sounded were ordered to remain in shelters.

Later, the IDF stated that after assessing the situation, the Home Front Command published information that it was allowed to leave shelters in northern Israel.

The Times of Israel indicated that "Iran violated the ceasefire with a ballistic missile attack." The publication writes that at least one ballistic missile was launched from Iran towards Israel. The missile was likely intercepted.

Addition

On June 24, Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire.

Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect24.06.25, 08:38 • 55914 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
Tesla
