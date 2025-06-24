Israel announced a missile attack from Iran shortly after confirming a ceasefire: Media already reporting truce violations

The Israel Defense Forces announced a missile attack from Iran, shortly after Israel confirmed a ceasefire, writes UNN.

Details

The IDF reported that the Israel Defense Forces recently detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Sirens sounded in northern Israel after the detection of missiles launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force, according to the IDF, was working "to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."

Civilians in areas where sirens sounded were ordered to remain in shelters.

Later, the IDF stated that after assessing the situation, the Home Front Command published information that it was allowed to leave shelters in northern Israel.

The Times of Israel indicated that "Iran violated the ceasefire with a ballistic missile attack." The publication writes that at least one ballistic missile was launched from Iran towards Israel. The missile was likely intercepted.

Addition

On June 24, Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire.

