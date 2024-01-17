Israel and Hamas agree to supply medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar and France, have reached an agreement on the supply of medicines and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the statement, on Wednesday, two transport planes of the Qatar Air Force will deliver medicines and humanitarian aid to Al-Arish, from where they will be transported to the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah border crossing, located in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

It is emphasized that Qatar will continue to cooperate with international partners in efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron's office revealed Paris' role in the deal, saying that he ordered his foreign ministry to compile a list of medicines for the 45 hostages, make the purchase, and send it to Qatar.

The medicines arrived in Doha on Saturday.

