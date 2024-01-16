Israeli President to travel to Davos with families of Hamas hostages

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos together with the families of hostages held by Hamas. This is reported by The Times of Israell with reference to the Office of the Israeli President, UNN reports.

Details

The president's office says the meeting is intended to "promote intense political pressure" for the release of the hostages, as well as to show world leaders the atrocitiescommitted by Hamas on October 7.

The President will also emphasize to the leaders the humanitarian efforts that Israel is undertaking, which are an integral part of the overall campaign, as well as the significant security threat that Israel and the entire region face as long as the Hamas terrorist organization continues to control the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

Recall

On Sunday, January 14, the Islamist movement Hamas released a video of three Israeli hostages. This happened on the 100th day of the war in Gaza. In the video, the three prisoners plead for their release.

