Israel sends delegation to conference on Ukrainian peace formula for the first time

For the first time, a delegation from Israel took part in a meeting of national security advisers in Switzerland to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, UNN reports.

Israel sends delegation to Ukraine's peace conference in Switzerland for the first time - the diplomat wrote on his page in the social network X.

The diplomat also added a link to The Times of Israel notes that the Israeli Prime Minister's office has confirmed that the country is joining the discussion of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Israel sent two representatives of the National Security Council to the meeting of advisors. In total, the meeting was attended by delegations from 83 countries.

On January 14 , representatives of more than 80 countries discussed a formula for peace for Ukraine in Davos.

The fourth conference focused on five points of the peace formula: "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities", "Restoration of justice", "Environmental safety", "Prevention of escalation and repetition of aggression", and "Confirmation of the end of the war".