Israel sends delegation to conference on Ukrainian peace formula for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, an Israeli delegation took part in a Swiss meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula, which was confirmed by the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine.
For the first time, a delegation from Israel took part in a meeting of national security advisers in Switzerland to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula. This was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, UNN reports.
Details
Israel sends delegation to Ukraine's peace conference in Switzerland for the first time
Addendum
The diplomat also added a link to The Times of Israel notes that the Israeli Prime Minister's office has confirmed that the country is joining the discussion of the Ukrainian peace formula.
China did not explain its absence from the meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos16.01.24, 12:41 • 29380 views
Israel sent two representatives of the National Security Council to the meeting of advisors. In total, the meeting was attended by delegations from 83 countries.
Recall
On January 14 , representatives of more than 80 countries discussed a formula for peace for Ukraine in Davos.
The fourth conference focused on five points of the peace formula: "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities", "Restoration of justice", "Environmental safety", "Prevention of escalation and repetition of aggression", and "Confirmation of the end of the war".