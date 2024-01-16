China did not explain its absence from the meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it supports all efforts to achieve peace, but did not explain why Beijing did not participate in the meeting on the peace formula in Davos. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Following the full escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, China has been in touch with relevant parties, including Ukraine. We will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in a political settlement of the crisis, and we welcome and support all efforts to achieve peace, - Mao Ning, the ministry's spokesperson, said at the briefing.

Details

According to the Chinese spokeswoman, China's position on the "crisis in Ukraine" is consistent, clear, and focused on promoting peace talks.

At the same time, when asked whether Ukraine had asked for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese delegation leader Li Qiang in Davos, Mao Ning said she had no such information.

Recall

On January 14, the fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula began in Davos.



However, a Chinese representative did not appear at the event.Later, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, emphasized the importance of China's presence in peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian war.



