Results of the meeting in Davos: Switzerland and Ukraine sign communiqué on security

Results of the meeting in Davos: Switzerland and Ukraine sign communiqué on security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67610 views

At a meeting in Davos, Switzerland and Ukraine agreed that Ukraine's security is crucial for global and regional stability.

Following consultations in Davos, Switzerland and Ukraine have agreed on a joint press release stating that Ukraine's security is an integral part of global and regional security. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The communiqué states that the war against our country is one of the main destabilizing factors in the world.

For this reason, peace efforts must be significantly increased in order to put an end to the war in a just and comprehensive manner. The task of the international community is not only to end the war, but also to overcome the consequences of all the crises it has caused around the world

- the communiqué says.

It is also noted that peace for Ukraine and the whole world should be based only on the UN Charter, relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and key principles of international law.

"This meeting laid the necessary preconditions for preparing a meeting of leaders of countries and governments, which can give a high-level start to creating a universal framework for a common vision and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula. The meeting of leaders can also give rise to thematic meetings in different countries at the ministerial, parliamentary, expert and other levels to prepare detailed proposals for the leaders," the communiqué emphasizes.

Addendum

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska insists that the agreement on the end of the war between Ukraine and Russia should be multilateral, i.e. signed by the guarantor countries. 

European Commission President to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos15.01.24, 14:25 • 22685 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

