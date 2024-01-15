European Commission President to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday during a briefing, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, the President will deliver a speech at the opening of the event. Afterward, the President will have several bilateral meetings - with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, President of Hungary Katalin Novak - Mamer said.

According to him, von der Leyen arrives in Davos today, will attend the event on Tuesday and will return on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Davos forum