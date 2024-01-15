Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Davos forum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland. There, he will take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula, UNN reports.

I have arrived in Switzerland on a working visit. I will meet with the country's leaders and take part in the Davos Forum - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

In Bern, the President will hold talks with the heads of both chambers of parliament, leaders of parties and factions, and the head of Switzerland, Viola Amherd.

I thank you for your principled support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I believe that Switzerland's participation in the Peace Formula and its relevant experience will help bring a just peace closer based on our vision - the President said.

Zelenskyy also said that he would talk about the return of abducted children, sanctions and the search for mechanisms to use frozen Russian assets, cooperation on humanitarian demining, financial support and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"In Davos, I will hold important bilateral meetings with representatives of the EU and NATO to support the dynamics of our Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as with leaders of states and large businesses to strengthen Ukraine's defense and economic stability," the President said.

Zelensky has already met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The Foreign Minister announced this on the social network X.

