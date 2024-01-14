Davos considered five points of the Peace Formula and held two special sessions

In Davos, national security advisers considered the second five points of the Ukrainian peace formula. This was reported on the website of the Office of the President, UNN reports.

In particular, the following key points of the Formula were considered:

"Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities",

"Restoring Justice",

"Environmental safety",

"Preventing escalation and recurrence of aggression",

"Confirmation of the end of the war".

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Lithuanian representatives and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov presented the working group's findings on the item "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities.

In particular, it was proposed to create an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers, whose tasks would include: developing and ensuring the adoption of an international agreement that would call on Russia to completely cease hostilities and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

It is also necessary to jointly develop a mechanism for the withdrawal of Russian troops and armed groups from the occupied territories of Ukraine. The withdrawal should include:

Withdrawal of Russian units and military personnel from the temporarily occupied territories;

disbanding and complete disarmament of military terrorist organizations in the temporarily occupied territories;

withdrawal of military equipment and weapons from the temporarily occupied territories for their utilization.

Restoring justice

Representatives of the Netherlands, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra presented their work on the item "Restoration of Justice".

They noted that efforts to ensure Russia's accountability are based on five important components:

ensuring effective investigation at the national level;

ensuring responsibility for the crime of aggression;

continuation of strategic partnership with international justice mechanisms;

promoting bilateral and multilateral interstate partnerships;

ensuring that Russia pays reparations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in accordance with international law.

To date, we have registered up to 120,000 cases of war crimes. We have notified 477 people of suspicion, charged 319 people and convicted 77 people. We have diversified our resources and efforts by establishing nine regional war crimes units, as well as specialized units at the central level: on sexual violence in armed conflict, war-related environmental damage, and the deportation of Ukrainian children said Andriy Kostin.

He also noted that the launch of the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression is a significant step forward in restoring justice. The final step will be the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression.

Iryna Mudra, for her part, emphasized the importance of not only further strengthening the sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, but also of creating a compensation mechanism to compensate the victims and restore the country.

The Deputy Minister called on the countries to fulfill their positive obligation to cooperate and introduce countermeasures that would allow the confiscation of Russian assets in accordance with international law.

Environmental safety

Representatives of Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Ecology Ruslan Strilets presented the working group's findings on the item "Environmental Security." As the Minister emphasized, greenhouse gas emissions caused by the war in Ukraine exceed the total emissions in Austria.

A year ago, there were 97 million tons of CO2 emissions. Today it is 150 million tons of CO2. Global efforts to achieve climate neutrality undermined he said.

In addition, according to Ruslan Strilets, the water that was lost as a result of the Russians' blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam would have been enough to provide drinking water for the entire planet for two days.

In view of this, the need to unify the methodology for calculating damage and introduce the definition of "ecocide" into international law was emphasized, which is currently being done by the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, co-chaired by Andriy Yermak and former Deputy Prime Minister, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström.

Margot Wallström emphasized that Ukraine is the first country to prioritize environmental issues in the peace plan, and recognized that the future health and security of the nation will be partially determined by the impact of war on the environment.

Preventing the escalation of the war and the recurrence of aggression

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and a representative of the United Kingdom presented the item "Preventing the escalation of war and repetition of aggression".

In particular, Andriy Yermak spoke about how the draft Kyiv Security Treaty was developed, which later formed the basis of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted in July 2023 in Vilnius. Two days ago, in Kyiv, the leaders of Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation, which became the first document to implement the Vilnius Declaration. The Head of the Office of the President emphasized that the agreement between Ukraine and the UK is a meaningful document that covers all important issues of cooperation. This agreement is a good example for the other 30 signatories of the G7 Joint Declaration.

In his opinion, it is important that countries outside the European region and North America realize that the brutal war of aggression that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine has global consequences and affects every country in the world.

We want our Formula to become global. We want the whole world to use our experience, learn from our lessons, use our tools and ready-made solutions. So that we can prevent any other aggression in any other part of the world Andriy Yermak noted and added that a just, lasting and sustainable peace is possible only if we are united.

For his part, Ihor Zhovkva noted that the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine is the basis for a new comprehensive system to prevent the escalation of the war and the recurrence of aggression. Currently, 15 more countries have confirmed their interest in starting bilateral consultations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Confirmation of the end of the war

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Sybiga and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska presented the work of the working group on the implementation of item No. 10 - "Confirmation of the end of the war".

For example, Denys Maliuska reminded that Ukraine has repeatedly tried to negotiate mutual relations with Russia and draw up a relevant international agreement, and each time Russia has stopped fulfilling it and simply ignored it. This applies to the agreement on the common border, the "great" treaty on friendship and cooperation, the Budapest Memorandum, the Minsk agreements, and even the Pereyaslav Articles of 1659.

In addition, the event featured two special discussion sessions on food security and humanitarian issues of war, which had already been presented during the third meeting in Malta.

Food security

During a special session on Food Security, First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that this point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula has attracted considerable attention from the international community, as prices for some crops reached a historic world high in 2022.

Since then, a set of various measures has helped to restore food supplies to global markets and to the most vulnerable consumers. In December 2023, Ukraine managed to ship more than 7 million tons of agricultural products to the world, reaching almost pre-war levels.

Prices for all key grains have also fallen to pre-war levels, which is a key indicator of the success of joint efforts, said Svyrydenko. Among the measures that have proved effective, she mentioned the provision of navigation in the Black Sea by Ukraine and its partners and the improvement of cargo transportation through the EU countries under the EU's Solidarity Lanes initiative.

In addition, one of the most important elements of restoring food security is the supply of food to consumers in Africa. The Grain from Ukraine initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has helped to supply grain to the most vulnerable African countries.

Humanitarian issues

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, and Baroness Helena Kennedy, co-chair of the Bring Kids Back UA High Level International Expert Group, a lawyer for human rights, civil liberties and child protection, and director of the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, spoke at a special session on Humanitarian Issues about the struggle to return Ukrainian children forcibly displaced or deported by Russia, illegally abducted and imprisoned civilians, and prisoners of war.

During the discussion, special attention was paid to enforced disappearances of children as a result of their deportation by the Russian Federation.

According to official figures, Russia has deported or forcibly displaced more than 19,500 Ukrainian children. So far, only 517 children have been returned home. As for adults, 2828 Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine, including only 150 civilians. Our task is to return everyone! Therefore, the international community must immediately consolidate its efforts in this direction! Dmytro Lubinets emphasized.

He also noted that Ukrainians abducted by the Russian Federation are held in inadequate conditions, civilians and prisoners of war are illegally convicted and tortured. In this way, Russia is violating international humanitarian law.

According to the panelists, the International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children should focus on coordinating the actions of the international community, including the countries of the Global South, to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children illegally displaced or deported by Russia.

In Davos, Umerov proposes to create an international group to withdraw russian troops from Ukraine