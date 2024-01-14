In Davos, Umerov proposes to create an international group to withdraw russian troops from Ukraine

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has proposed to create an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers to jointly develop a mechanism for the withdrawal of russian troops from Ukraine, UNN reports.

He said that in Davos he took part in the fourth meeting of national security advisers on the Peace Formula in Switzerland, where he presented the 6th point of the Peace Formula: "Withdrawal of russian troops from the territory of Ukraine".

He also emphasized that it is impossible to talk about the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity without the complete withdrawal and disarmament of russian troops and terrorist organizations from the temporarily occupied territories.

Therefore, he proposed to create an International Working Group at the level of Defense Ministers and National Security Advisors to jointly develop a mechanism for the withdrawal of troops - Umerov posted on Facebook.

