National Security Advisors Meeting in Davos: Global Peace Summit on the Agenda - Yermak

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90705 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110599 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140284 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137756 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176301 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282879 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167211 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148838 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106778 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86723 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38945 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61154 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47639 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 90700 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260893 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140283 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106756 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106748 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122853 views
National Security Advisors Meeting in Davos: Global Peace Summit on the Agenda - Yermak

National Security Advisors Meeting in Davos: Global Peace Summit on the Agenda - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36299 views

The meeting in Davos is focused on agreeing on the format of the Global Peace Summit to promote the Ukrainian peace formula. More than 80 countries and organizations are participating.

The fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula is taking place in Davos. The participants will discuss, among other things, the format of the Global Peace Summit. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

We need to decide on further actions, including agreeing on the format of the Global Peace Summit. We need a platform that will set out specific parts of our comprehensive plan. In order to move forward, we need to agree on the format of the Inaugural Peace Summit. I hope we can find an acceptable option. This will allow us to start developing detailed roadmaps for each of the points of the Formula. The leading countries in the relevant areas of the Formula could hold thematic conferences to finalize the algorithms for their implementation

- Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

The fourth meeting of advisors in Davos on the Ukrainian Peace Formula has 81 participating countries and international organizations. Thirty-nine European countries, 18 Asian countries, 12 African countries, 6 South American countries, 3 North American countries, and 2 Oceania countries delegated their representatives.

According to Yermak, this event is a logical continuation of the third meeting in Malta.The first 5 points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula were considered then.

The next 5 will be worked out in Davos. They include: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental safety, prevention of escalation and recurrence of the war, and confirmation of the end of the war.

Possible new deadly pandemic to be discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos13.01.24, 23:08 • 37680 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

