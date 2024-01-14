National Security Advisors Meeting in Davos: Global Peace Summit on the Agenda - Yermak

The fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula is taking place in Davos. The participants will discuss, among other things, the format of the Global Peace Summit. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

We need to decide on further actions, including agreeing on the format of the Global Peace Summit. We need a platform that will set out specific parts of our comprehensive plan. In order to move forward, we need to agree on the format of the Inaugural Peace Summit. I hope we can find an acceptable option. This will allow us to start developing detailed roadmaps for each of the points of the Formula. The leading countries in the relevant areas of the Formula could hold thematic conferences to finalize the algorithms for their implementation - Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

The fourth meeting of advisors in Davos on the Ukrainian Peace Formula has 81 participating countries and international organizations. Thirty-nine European countries, 18 Asian countries, 12 African countries, 6 South American countries, 3 North American countries, and 2 Oceania countries delegated their representatives.

According to Yermak, this event is a logical continuation of the third meeting in Malta.The first 5 points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula were considered then.

The next 5 will be worked out in Davos. They include: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental safety, prevention of escalation and recurrence of the war, and confirmation of the end of the war.

