Israel abandoned the Netzarim corridor: what is happening in the Gaza Strip

Israel has completed its withdrawal from the strategic Netzarim corridor in the Gaza Strip, which divided the territory into two parts. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

This was part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli side and the Hamas group.

After the retreat of Israeli troops, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians took the opportunity to cross the territory, returning to their homes in the destroyed northern part of the enclave. The journey was made both on foot and by vehicle. However, the situation in the region remains tense: people have to pass through checkpoints and overcome the consequences of 15 months of bombardment.

The corridor, named Netzarim after an Israeli settlement that was liquidated in 2005, was created as a strategic route to control movement in Gaza.

Hamas announced that the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Netzarim is a victory for the Palestinian people. However, the Israeli side has not yet confirmed the completion of the withdrawal, but journalists on the ground report the absence of military personnel at the checkpoints on Sunday.

According to the Gaza government's Media Office, in the first three days after the opening of the corridor, about 500,000 Palestinians traveled to the north of the enclave. Meanwhile, Israel continues to control Gaza's borders with Egypt and its territory, and the checkpoints remain under the supervision of Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

