Iryna Bondar won the U-23 World Wrestling Championships

Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Bondar became the U-23 world champion. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the final of the competition in Las Vegas, the Ukrainian wrestler defeated U.S. representative Adaugo Diana Nwachukwu 10–0 to win the gold medal.

On her way to the title, Bondar also defeated opponents from Colombia, Canada, and Hungary by a score of 10–0. In none of the four bouts did the Ukrainian allow her opponents to score any points.

It should be added that this is a special achievement for Iryna following an injury and a lengthy recovery.

Previously

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Filipovych won the "gold" medal at the World Wrestling Championships in freestyle wrestling and became world champion for the second time in her career.

Ukrainian Yehor Yakushenko became the U20 Greco-Roman wrestling world champion for the third time