Ukrainian Yehor Yakushenko became the U20 Greco-Roman wrestling world champion for the third time
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Yehor Yakushenko defeated an opponent from the aggressor country 4–1 in the final. This is his third U20 world title.
Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Yehor Yakushenko has won his third world title among athletes under 20, UNN reports, citing the NOC.
Details
In the final, the Ukrainian confidently defeated an opponent from the aggressor country (4:1), having previously put together a series of brilliant victories, two of them by a "shutout" score of 8:0!
According to the NOC, Yehor Yakushenko's achievements also include U23 world and European champion titles, as well as two gold medals at the U20 European Championships.
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