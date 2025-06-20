Iranian missile fell near Microsoft's office in the Israeli city of Beersheba, there are wounded - CNN

An Iranian missile fell near the building of the Microsoft representative office in the Israeli city of Beersheba. This was reported by CNN, as written by UNN.

Details

The Israeli police reported that they received information about the fall of shells in the Southern District of the country in open areas, adding that property was damaged. At the same time, no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces reported an air alert in several areas of the country after detecting missiles launched from Iran.

Recall

According to Israeli media, Iran carried out its first strike on Israel with a cassette warhead missile the previous day, which exploded in the Gush Dan area.

After the morning explosion in Israel, the Home Front Command launched an information campaign aimed at raising public awareness of the new threat from cluster munitions.

