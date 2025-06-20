Iranian missile fell near Microsoft's office in the Israeli city of Beersheba, there are wounded - CNN

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1704 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 27686 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 85275 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 88610 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 87750 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 92116 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 163381 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71678 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147418 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 231446 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
8.2m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash ReportJune 19, 09:34 PM • 19369 views
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 10748 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 32979 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great01:59 AM • 14095 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 9238 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 119285 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 132289 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 163377 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 191864 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 198338 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 45214 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 68117 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 189873 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 236373 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224880 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Iranian missile fell near Microsoft's office in the Israeli city of Beersheba, there are wounded - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

An Iranian rocket fell near the Microsoft representative office in Be'er Sheva, Israel. Air raid sirens were sounded in several areas of the country.

Iranian missile fell near Microsoft's office in the Israeli city of Beersheba, there are wounded - CNN

An Iranian missile fell near the building of the Microsoft representative office in the Israeli city of Beersheba. This was reported by CNN, as written by UNN.

Details

The Israeli police reported that they received information about the fall of shells in the Southern District of the country in open areas, adding that property was damaged. At the same time, no casualties were reported.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces reported an air alert in several areas of the country after detecting missiles launched from Iran.

Recall

According to Israeli media, Iran carried out its first strike on Israel with a cassette warhead missile the previous day, which exploded in the Gush Dan area.

After the morning explosion in Israel, the Home Front Command launched an information campaign aimed at raising public awareness of the new threat from cluster munitions.

Iranian missile damages Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva: video19.06.25, 08:53 • 3890 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Microsoft
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9