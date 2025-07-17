Iranian President for the first time admitted that the country was not ready for Israeli strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time admitted that his country had security failures during the war against Israel. He emphasized that all gaps must be analyzed and corrected, writes UNN with reference to DPA.

The security gaps that became apparent during the war must be analyzed and corrected – Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, the daily newspaper "Iran" reported on Thursday.

The publication notes that self-criticism of this kind is extremely rare in authoritarian Iran.

During the 12-day war against Israel, several high-ranking Iranian military commanders were killed in their private residences. In addition to military and nuclear facilities, less important targets were also affected by the attacks. In particular, a foundation that denies the Holocaust in the capital Tehran.

Experts believe that such attacks would not have been possible without information from spies or defectors.

For several weeks, rumors have been circulating about widespread cooperation between some elements of the Iranian security apparatus and the Israeli foreign intelligence service "Mossad". In this context, several people have already been arrested for allegedly spying for Israeli special services.

Addition

Iran and the US failed to agree on the time, date, and location for resuming negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran will not return to negotiations without confidence in their effectiveness, demanding guarantees against future attacks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded in the leg during an Israeli airstrike on a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in mid-June. This is the first time a sitting president of the Islamic Republic has been wounded by Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.