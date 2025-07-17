Iranian President for the first time admitted that the country was not ready for Israeli strikes

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 10983 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22708 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26491 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58028 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 306905 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160221 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162333 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117554 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314547 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 114827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 213394 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 78225 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 51473 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 20968 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3340 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 16935 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215222 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 306910 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314549 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79702 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 192989 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 211023 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149182 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159154 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

Iranian President for the first time admitted that the country was not ready for Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time admitted failures in the security sphere during the war against Israel, emphasizing the need to analyze and correct them. This admission is rare for authoritarian Iran, where military personnel were killed and facilities attacked during the conflict.

Iranian President for the first time admitted that the country was not ready for Israeli strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time admitted that his country had security failures during the war against Israel. He emphasized that all gaps must be analyzed and corrected, writes UNN with reference to DPA.

The security gaps that became apparent during the war must be analyzed and corrected 

– Pezeshkian said at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, the daily newspaper "Iran" reported on Thursday.

The publication notes that self-criticism of this kind is extremely rare in authoritarian Iran.

During the 12-day war against Israel, several high-ranking Iranian military commanders were killed in their private residences. In addition to military and nuclear facilities, less important targets were also affected by the attacks. In particular, a foundation that denies the Holocaust in the capital Tehran.

Experts believe that such attacks would not have been possible without information from spies or defectors.

For several weeks, rumors have been circulating about widespread cooperation between some elements of the Iranian security apparatus and the Israeli foreign intelligence service "Mossad". In this context, several people have already been arrested for allegedly spying for Israeli special services.

Addition

Iran and the US failed to agree on the time, date, and location for resuming negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran will not return to negotiations without confidence in their effectiveness, demanding guarantees against future attacks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded in the leg during an Israeli airstrike on a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council in mid-June. This is the first time a sitting president of the Islamic Republic has been wounded by Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9