Iranian drones have been spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78939 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140491 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172065 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163797 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148020 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206548 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110994 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39306 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106858 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58359 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232602 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219726 views
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19508 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110994 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158607 views
Iranian drones have been spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29960 views

In several regions of Ukraine, groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones were detected, which were heading for various targets.

Shahed groups were recorded in several regions. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

"Shahed" from Kherson region-to Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Kryvyi Rih.
a new group of "Shahed" in the north of the Kherson region is heading in the same direction.
several groups of "Shahed" in the Poltava region are moving southwest.
Several groups of "Shahed" along the border of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions are moving to the Poltava region.
a new group of "Shahed" from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation-heading for Sumy region

- Air Forces Of The Armed Forces Of Ukraine.
Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
khersonKherson

