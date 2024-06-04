Iranian drones have been spotted in several regions of Ukraine

Shahed groups were recorded in several regions. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

"Shahed" from Kherson region-to Dnipropetrovsk region, heading for Kryvyi Rih.

a new group of "Shahed" in the north of the Kherson region is heading in the same direction.

several groups of "Shahed" in the Poltava region are moving southwest.

Several groups of "Shahed" along the border of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions are moving to the Poltava region.

a new group of "Shahed" from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation-heading for Sumy region