Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz if its interests are threatened - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Iran has options to respond to its enemies, including closing the Strait of Hormuz, but does not plan to do so yet. Restrictions on shipping are possible only in case of a critical threat to the vital interests of the country.

Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to aggression from its enemies. This was reported by UNN citing Reuters.

Details

Behnam Saeedi, a member of the presidium of the National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament, stated that blocking the Strait of Hormuz is one of Tehran's potential response options.

Iran has numerous options for responding to its enemies and uses them depending on the situation. Closing the Strait of Hormuz is one of the potential options for Iran.

Saeedi said.

At the same time, another deputy, Ali Yazdika, noted that Iran does not plan to restrict navigation without a critical threat.

Iran will continue to allow free navigation in the strait and the Persian Gulf as long as its vital national interests are not threatened. If the United States officially and operationally enters the war in support of the Zionists (Israel, – ed.), it is Iran's legitimate right to put pressure on the US and Western countries to disrupt the ease of transit for their oil trade.

Yazdika noted.

Additionally

The parliamentarian also emphasized that Tehran is not closing the strait for now, as it would harm the interests of many countries.

It is better that no country supports Israel in confrontation with Iran. Iran's enemies know well that we have dozens of ways to make the Strait of Hormuz dangerous, and this option is feasible for us.

Yazdika stressed.

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Reuters
United States
Iran
