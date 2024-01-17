ukenru
Iran strikes at Pakistan

Iran strikes at Pakistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26068 views

Iran has violated Pakistani airspace with an attack that killed two children and injured three others, the Pakistani ministry said in a statement. The Pakistani side expressed its strong protest to Iranian officials in Tehran.

On Tuesday, January 16, Iran attacked the territory of Pakistan. This is stated in a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Iran's strike on the territory of Pakistan is a violation of the country's airspace, which could have serious consequences.

Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike on Pakistani territory that killed two innocent children and injured three girls. This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is totally unacceptable and could have serious consequences

the statement said.

The ministry said that a "strong protest" had already been expressed by the Pakistani side to a "high-ranking official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran." In addition, in connection with the incident, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Charge d'Affaires of Iran.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that the strike was carried out on two headquarters of the Jaish al-Zolm terrorist group located in Pakistan. According to the agency, drones and missiles were used during the operation.

Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

