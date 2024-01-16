Iraq recalls ambassador from Tehran after Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan

On Tuesday, Iraq summoned home its Iranian ambassador and invited the ambassador of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad for an audience after Iran launched a missile strike on Erbil in Kurdistan in northern Iraq.

Iraq recalled its ambassador from Iran. The reason was the Iranian regime's attacks on facilities in the city of Erbil in the autonomous region of Kurdistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad also reported that Iraqi Ambassador Nassir Abdel Mohsen was recalled on Tuesday "for consultations in connection with Iran's recent attacks".

According to Iraqi hospitals, the attacks killed at least four people and injured six.

According to the Iranian state news agency Irna, the attacks destroyed the regional headquarters of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, and the missiles were fired at a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups." Iran later justified its missile attack as a legitimate retaliatory strike.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that the air strikes were carried out in response to the assassination of a commander in Syria in December and the IS attack in the Iranian city of Kerman in early January, which killed about 100 people.

In Baghdad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "aggression against Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people". It summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires to deliver a "letter of protest".

The United States recently called the strikes irresponsible, and the United Kingdom condemned them. Iraq, for its part, has announced that it will take "legal action" against Iran over the strikes, which are an affront to its sovereignty. These actions, according to Iraq, include a complaint to the UN Security Council.

On the night of January 16, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil.

Iraqi security sources reported that as a result of Iranian shelling, one missile hit the house of a senior Kurdish intelligence official and another hit a Kurdish intelligence center. According to sources, three missiles hit the house of a prominent Kurdish businessman, killing him.

