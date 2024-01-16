British intelligence: russians seek to encircle Avdiivka at any cost

British analysts have stated that despite russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector, the encirclement of Avdiivka in the near future looks very unlikely. This is stated in the daily intelligence summary published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

The ministry noted that neither russian nor Ukrainian troops took any significant positions on the frontline during the last week.

At the same time, the intelligence noted that despite the progress, the capture of Maryinka, Russia was unable to take advantage of it and advance either west to Kurakhove or south to Novomykhailivka.

The British Ministry of Defense is convinced that the encirclement of Avdiivka is likely to remain the key focus of russian efforts. However, analysts emphasize that today the occupiers have managed to achieve very limited territorial success at a significant cost in both material and human terms.

The northern village of Stepove remains under Ukrainian control, providing access to the supply route to Avdiivka.

The intelligence report also reminded that Ukrainian marines continue to hold the bridgehead in Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, despite russia's attempts to dislodge them.

The agency admits that intense fighting for this territory will continue next week.

British intelligence says that Russian occupation forces are recruiting school leaversto compensate for large-scale army losses at the front in Ukraine.