British intelligence: russians seek to encircle Avdiivka at any cost

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42236 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106399 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134949 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134119 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279730 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148777 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101763 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103361 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64413 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35669 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 42260 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247771 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232949 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258343 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27649 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134941 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105460 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121673 views
British intelligence: russians seek to encircle Avdiivka at any cost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30036 views

Despite russia's attempts, the encirclement of Avdiivka is unlikely, according to a report by the UK Ministry of Defense. The report also emphasizes the limited territorial success of the occupiers, achieved at a significant cost.

British analysts have stated that despite russian attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector, the encirclement of Avdiivka in the near future looks very unlikely. This is stated in the daily intelligence summary published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details 

The ministry noted that neither russian nor Ukrainian troops took any significant positions on the frontline during the last week. 

At the same time, the intelligence noted that despite the progress, the capture of Maryinka, Russia was unable to take advantage of it and advance either west to Kurakhove or south to Novomykhailivka.

Occupants set a new goal in the Mariinka sector - Stupun15.01.24, 17:27 • 24894 views

The British Ministry of Defense is convinced that the encirclement of Avdiivka is likely to remain the key focus of russian efforts. However, analysts emphasize that today the occupiers have managed to achieve very limited territorial success at a significant cost in both material and human terms. 

The northern village of Stepove remains under Ukrainian control, providing access to the supply route to Avdiivka. 

Addendum

The intelligence report also reminded that Ukrainian marines continue to hold the bridgehead in Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, despite russia's attempts to dislodge them.

The agency admits that intense fighting for this territory will continue next week. 

Defense Forces continue to expand foothold in Kherson region - Humeniuk16.01.24, 10:12 • 31828 views

Recall

British intelligence says that Russian occupation forces are recruiting school leaversto compensate for large-scale army losses at the front in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

