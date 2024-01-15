Occupants set a new goal in the Mariinka sector - Stupun

Now the Russians have a new task. They aim to capture the village of Novomykhailivka of the Maryinka urban community in Donetsk region. This was announced by the speaker of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The enemy is most active in the Mariinka and Avdiivka sectors. In particular, they are trying to encircle Avdiivka. And now he has another task - he is trying to enter Novomykhailivka to take it completely," said Colonel Stupun.

Details

According to Stupun, for three days in a row Russian terrorists have been actively conducting air strikes on Ukrainian positions and continue to conduct assault and offensive actions. In particular, 41 air strikes and 51 offensive attempts were recorded yesterday.

As for the average daily number of combat engagements, it has been at the level of about 50 in the Tavria operational area for a week now, added Stupun.

Occupants dropped about 250 bombs on Avdiivka in two weeks of 2024 - RMA