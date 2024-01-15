Occupants dropped about 250 bombs on Avdiivka in two weeks of 2024 - RMA

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 95530 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111012 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140818 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176498 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171714 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283198 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178217 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107073 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88875 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 41515 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63573 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51023 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 95530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283198 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261154 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 51023 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140818 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106882 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106873 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122971 views
Occupants dropped about 250 bombs on Avdiivka in two weeks of 2024 - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28349 views

In the first two weeks of 2024, 250 air strikes were carried out on Avdiivka, which indicates an increase in shelling compared to 2023.

In the new year, the enemy increased the number of attacks on Avdiivka in Donetsk region. In the first two weeks of 2024, the occupiers dropped about 250 aircraft bombs on the city. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

The defense forces are holding back the enemy and restraining it 100%. I want to give you some figures for 2023 alone. 146 guided aerial bombs. These are 250, 500 and 1000 KABs that the enemy dropped on the city of Avdiivka. And in 2024, in 2 weeks, there were already about 250 air strikes

- Vadym Filashkin said.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy attacked both the front line and the frontline cities of Donetsk region 1148 times. According to Filashkin, in the new year of 2024, the intensity of enemy shelling of Avdiivka has increased several times.

Currently, 1131 people live in the settlement. The head of the RMA noted that people are gradually listening to the opinion of the military administrations regarding evacuation and are leaving. Thus, 78 people, including 9 children, have already been evacuated from the front line.

Recall

On January 14, it was reportedthat 5 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka itself.

Ukrainian Armed Forces show footage of destruction of occupants' group near Avdiivka15.01.24, 09:31 • 39661 view

Anna Onishchenko

War

