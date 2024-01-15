Ukrainian Armed Forces show footage of destruction of occupants' group near Avdiivka

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked a group of occupants. As a result, three invaders were killed. The relevant footage appeared in the Telegram channel of the SSO, UNN writes.

The report says that the enemy keeps trying to advance in the Avdiivka sector.

"The enemy attacks the same route every night. During night surveillance in the area of responsibility, using a reconnaissance drone with a thermal imaging device, we detected an enemy group of five people trying to conduct reconnaissance," said the operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces, who perform tasks in the area.

As a result of the fire, three occupants were killed. Two more invaders were wounded.

