Ukrainian Armed Forces show footage of destruction of occupants' group near Avdiivka

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 1744 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 8091 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 13783 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108085 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116212 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147328 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142556 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287362 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 50810 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 54950 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 64960 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 90714 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 53998 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 1837 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254212 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239215 views
Actual people
Actual places
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 90714 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147333 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108390 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124263 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces show footage of destruction of occupants' group near Avdiivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39662 views

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at a group of occupants near Avdiivka.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked a group of occupants. As a result, three invaders were killed. The relevant footage appeared in the Telegram channel of the SSO, UNN writes.

Details

The report says that the enemy keeps trying to advance in the Avdiivka sector.

"The enemy attacks the same route every night. During night surveillance in the area of responsibility, using a reconnaissance drone with a thermal imaging device, we detected an enemy group of five people trying to conduct reconnaissance," said the operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Forces, who perform tasks in the area.

As a result of the fire, three occupants were killed. Two more invaders were wounded.

Recall

On January 10, the CCA showed HIMARS destroying enemy Tornado-G and Msta-S in the South. 

The enemy intensified its activity in the Tauride sector, concentrating its efforts in Donetsk region - Tarnavske13.01.24, 13:12 • 31853 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising